16007 E 118th Pl
Last updated May 7 2019 at 4:23 PM

16007 E 118th Pl

16007 East 118th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16007 East 118th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022
Buffalo Run

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live in the beautiful Villages at Buffalo Run! You will find ample space in this two story, model-home residence. Entertain and cook in the glamorous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite countertops, and floor to ceiling cabinetry finished with crown moulding. Family and friends can gather around the grandiose island or relax on the custom window seating. Next to the kitchen is a dry bar and sizable pantry. Bedrooms are carpeted with walk-in closets and are conveniently located upstairs next to the spacious laundry room. Take a break from household duties and relax in the open loft. The master suite has stunning tile work, double sinks and a large soaking tub in the 5 piece bath. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has an attached 2 car garage, an open office, formal dining room, and a very large unfinished basement for storage. Gaze over the horizon with stunning views of the sunset from the backyard patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16007 E 118th Pl have any available units?
16007 E 118th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 16007 E 118th Pl have?
Some of 16007 E 118th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16007 E 118th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16007 E 118th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16007 E 118th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 16007 E 118th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 16007 E 118th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16007 E 118th Pl offers parking.
Does 16007 E 118th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16007 E 118th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16007 E 118th Pl have a pool?
No, 16007 E 118th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16007 E 118th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16007 E 118th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16007 E 118th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 16007 E 118th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16007 E 118th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 16007 E 118th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
