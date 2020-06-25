16007 E 118th Pl

Amenities

Live in the beautiful Villages at Buffalo Run! You will find ample space in this two story, model-home residence. Entertain and cook in the glamorous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite countertops, and floor to ceiling cabinetry finished with crown moulding. Family and friends can gather around the grandiose island or relax on the custom window seating. Next to the kitchen is a dry bar and sizable pantry. Bedrooms are carpeted with walk-in closets and are conveniently located upstairs next to the spacious laundry room. Take a break from household duties and relax in the open loft. The master suite has stunning tile work, double sinks and a large soaking tub in the 5 piece bath. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has an attached 2 car garage, an open office, formal dining room, and a very large unfinished basement for storage. Gaze over the horizon with stunning views of the sunset from the backyard patio.