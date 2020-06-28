15986 East 97th Place

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #978950.



This gorgeous 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms home has a total of 1,435 square feet of living space, with .



It has a full living room with high, vaulted ceilings and a dining room. The kitchen is beautiful, with spacious counters, a pantry for extra storage, and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal! This home has air conditioning, walk-in closets, and

washer and dryer hookups. Parking for the property is an attached 2 car garage



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Arsenal Permieter Trail and Badger Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Starbucks, Walgreens, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.



Nearby schools include Second Creek Elementary School, Stuart Middle School, and Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School.



1 cat is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



