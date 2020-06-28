All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 15986 East 97th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
15986 East 97th Place
Last updated August 27 2019 at 9:14 PM

15986 East 97th Place

15986 East 97th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15986 East 97th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #978950.

This gorgeous 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms home has a total of 1,435 square feet of living space, with .

It has a full living room with high, vaulted ceilings and a dining room. The kitchen is beautiful, with spacious counters, a pantry for extra storage, and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal! This home has air conditioning, walk-in closets, and
washer and dryer hookups. Parking for the property is an attached 2 car garage

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Arsenal Permieter Trail and Badger Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Starbucks, Walgreens, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.

Nearby schools include Second Creek Elementary School, Stuart Middle School, and Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School.

1 cat is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #978950.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15986 East 97th Place have any available units?
15986 East 97th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 15986 East 97th Place have?
Some of 15986 East 97th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15986 East 97th Place currently offering any rent specials?
15986 East 97th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15986 East 97th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15986 East 97th Place is pet friendly.
Does 15986 East 97th Place offer parking?
Yes, 15986 East 97th Place offers parking.
Does 15986 East 97th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15986 East 97th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15986 East 97th Place have a pool?
No, 15986 East 97th Place does not have a pool.
Does 15986 East 97th Place have accessible units?
No, 15986 East 97th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15986 East 97th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15986 East 97th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15986 East 97th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15986 East 97th Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College