15937 E 118th Place Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE FOR JULY 13th MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD. - Brand new 2-story Cooper plan house conveniently located on the Buffalo Run Golf Course. It is only 20 minutes from Downtown Denver and 15 minutes from Denver International Airport, and few minutes to Barr Lake State Park or Reunion Park.



This 4 Bedrooms + Loft and 3 baths house will give you 2,834 sq ft of generous space.

The main floor offers beautiful gourmet kitchen with double oven, all stainless-steel appliances, upgraded taller cabinets, and gorgeous granite counter tops. Additionally, the main level features the large dining room, cozy living room, bright modern office, and bedroom with the full bathroom. A beautiful staircase leads you up to a second floor, which includes spacious loft, two bedrooms with full bathroom, and Master Bedroom Retreat with deluxe 5-piece master bathroom and upstairs laundry.



This is a gorgeous brand-new home with professionally landscaped backyard and huge unfinished basement is under $3000 per month. The new smell is included in price.



Pets are ok up to 2. Please inquire additional fees/deposits.



Video tour: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/280291343000396/



