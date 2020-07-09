All apartments in Commerce City
15937 E 118th Place.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

15937 E 118th Place

15937 East 118th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15937 East 118th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022
Buffalo Run

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15937 E 118th Place Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE FOR JULY 13th MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD. - Brand new 2-story Cooper plan house conveniently located on the Buffalo Run Golf Course. It is only 20 minutes from Downtown Denver and 15 minutes from Denver International Airport, and few minutes to Barr Lake State Park or Reunion Park.

This 4 Bedrooms + Loft and 3 baths house will give you 2,834 sq ft of generous space.
The main floor offers beautiful gourmet kitchen with double oven, all stainless-steel appliances, upgraded taller cabinets, and gorgeous granite counter tops. Additionally, the main level features the large dining room, cozy living room, bright modern office, and bedroom with the full bathroom. A beautiful staircase leads you up to a second floor, which includes spacious loft, two bedrooms with full bathroom, and Master Bedroom Retreat with deluxe 5-piece master bathroom and upstairs laundry.

This is a gorgeous brand-new home with professionally landscaped backyard and huge unfinished basement is under $3000 per month. The new smell is included in price.

Pets are ok up to 2. Please inquire additional fees/deposits.

To see more of our homes, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a private showing please text or call.

Video tour: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/280291343000396/

(RLNE4146712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

