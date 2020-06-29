All apartments in Commerce City
11662 Fairplay St
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

11662 Fairplay St

11662 Fairplay Street · No Longer Available
Location

11662 Fairplay Street, Commerce City, CO 80603
Buffalo Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated brick ranch home in the Buffalo Run neighborhood of Commerce city. This home is close to Landmark Academy and Prairie View schools, close to DIA, and has a walk friendly neighborhood feel. This home boast a wonderfully open floor plan with an office or bedroom in the front of the home with plenty of sunlight. As you walk through you will see the cozy gas fire place, as you enter the kitchen you will see the bright energetic feel of the home with plenty of natural light and open space for a large dining table. The kitchen has updated paint and granite counter tops. The rest of the home boast 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with updated granite counter tops and modern sinks. The Master bedroom has a private full bathroom and walk in closet. The Garage is a large 2 car with plenty of space for storage as well as further storage in the large attic. The AC and Water heater are both new, large yard with plenty of room for activities for children or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11662 Fairplay St have any available units?
11662 Fairplay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 11662 Fairplay St have?
Some of 11662 Fairplay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11662 Fairplay St currently offering any rent specials?
11662 Fairplay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11662 Fairplay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11662 Fairplay St is pet friendly.
Does 11662 Fairplay St offer parking?
Yes, 11662 Fairplay St offers parking.
Does 11662 Fairplay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11662 Fairplay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11662 Fairplay St have a pool?
No, 11662 Fairplay St does not have a pool.
Does 11662 Fairplay St have accessible units?
No, 11662 Fairplay St does not have accessible units.
Does 11662 Fairplay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11662 Fairplay St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11662 Fairplay St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11662 Fairplay St has units with air conditioning.
