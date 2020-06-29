11662 Fairplay St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated brick ranch home in the Buffalo Run neighborhood of Commerce city. This home is close to Landmark Academy and Prairie View schools, close to DIA, and has a walk friendly neighborhood feel. This home boast a wonderfully open floor plan with an office or bedroom in the front of the home with plenty of sunlight. As you walk through you will see the cozy gas fire place, as you enter the kitchen you will see the bright energetic feel of the home with plenty of natural light and open space for a large dining table. The kitchen has updated paint and granite counter tops. The rest of the home boast 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with updated granite counter tops and modern sinks. The Master bedroom has a private full bathroom and walk in closet. The Garage is a large 2 car with plenty of space for storage as well as further storage in the large attic. The AC and Water heater are both new, large yard with plenty of room for activities for children or pets.