10788 Dayton Way

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Commerce City. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, yard, and gym. Unfinished basement to use for storage or to use for an office. New appliances in the kitchen. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: At the earliest Apr 24th 2020. $2,400/month rent. $2,400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. New carpet and paint are being added. More pictures to come once things get updated. Excellent location with proximity to Denver International Airport, several nearby parks, Bison Ridge Recreation Center, trails, and schools, including. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Pergola, patio table, chairs and hammock in backyard are included. Contact for a tour.