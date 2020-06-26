All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated May 5 2020

10762 Xanadu St

10762 Xanadu Street · No Longer Available
Location

10762 Xanadu Street, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
10762 Xanadu St Available 05/05/20 3 Bedroom Home in Commerce City - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!
FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!

Property has been newly updated with newer 2019 carpet and new flooring in the kitchen.
Unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage.
Located near new shopping center (Starbucks, Grocery, etc), and easy access to Denver Metro areas via I-76. Walking distance to Turnberry Park. Short drive to Reunion Park which is one of Commerce City's largest parks. A portable AC unit will be at the property for tenant use.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. *Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements)
*Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support *Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE4944765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10762 Xanadu St have any available units?
10762 Xanadu St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10762 Xanadu St have?
Some of 10762 Xanadu St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10762 Xanadu St currently offering any rent specials?
10762 Xanadu St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10762 Xanadu St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10762 Xanadu St is pet friendly.
Does 10762 Xanadu St offer parking?
No, 10762 Xanadu St does not offer parking.
Does 10762 Xanadu St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10762 Xanadu St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10762 Xanadu St have a pool?
No, 10762 Xanadu St does not have a pool.
Does 10762 Xanadu St have accessible units?
No, 10762 Xanadu St does not have accessible units.
Does 10762 Xanadu St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10762 Xanadu St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10762 Xanadu St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10762 Xanadu St has units with air conditioning.
