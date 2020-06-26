Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

10762 Xanadu St Available 05/05/20 3 Bedroom Home in Commerce City - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!



Property has been newly updated with newer 2019 carpet and new flooring in the kitchen.

Unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage.

Located near new shopping center (Starbucks, Grocery, etc), and easy access to Denver Metro areas via I-76. Walking distance to Turnberry Park. Short drive to Reunion Park which is one of Commerce City's largest parks. A portable AC unit will be at the property for tenant use.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. *Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements)

*Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support *Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



(RLNE4944765)