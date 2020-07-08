10687 Kittredge St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Large 3 bedroom House in Buffalo Mesa area of Commerce City - Incredible location in Buffalo Mesa! It has a community pool and kids pool. Property backs up to an open space walk way. It has incredible mountain views and an unbelievable large lot of over 12000 sqft, with gorgeous landscaping, flowers and plants everywhere and a garden to die for! The house is tastefully decorated and has an unfinished basement for all your storage needs, or can be a play area or office as well The kitchen is large and has a sit in area for dining. Lots of counter space and stainless steel appliances. The master suite is huge and faces west for incredible mountain views. Property also features a 2 car garage, central air conditioning, and the washer,dryer are included as well. Owner will consider pets on case by case basis.



This is a great location with close proximity to Denver International Airport, several nearby parks, trails and schools including Landmark Academy and Lutheran High School. Quick and easy access to E-470, I-76.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5462972)