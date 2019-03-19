7760 E.peakview

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Great option for someone who wants to rent something on a monthly basis while they look for permanent housing. This recently remodeled 1-bedroom apartment is available for month-to-month rental.



4-month, 5-month, 6-month, or 7-month lease: Oct 21 through anytime in March, April, or May: 2000/mo*

~2-month lease Oct 21 - Jan 1: 2100/mo*



* Additional $150 for all utilities: heat, electric, and wifi (possible to add cable as well for small additional fee)



Pricing for other fixed-term durations available upon request

Lease duration is flexible and can be pro-rated (30-day minimum). I just ask for 2 weeks notice to end the lease.



The apartment is in a hard to beat location in downtown Boulder. Its a safe and quiet neighborhood, but only 2 blocks to Pearl St. This ground floor apartment has a private entrance, and there is no one above or below you. Only one of the walls has a neighboring apartment on the other side. The apartment is very quiet and private.



In additional to the common area courtyard that is shared between the buildings 4 units, this unit also has its own private flagstone patio outside the backdoor. Great for people with dogs (well-behaved dogs allowed).



The apartment is 560 square feet, and there is also a shared laundry room for the complex, which is accessed from the courtyard. The apartment also has a dishwasher and an evaporative cooler.



Rent includes 1 off-street parking spot in the parking lot behind the building.



This is a non-smoking apartment.



Maximum occupancy: 3 unrelated people.