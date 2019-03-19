All apartments in Columbine
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
7760 E.peakview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7760 E.peakview

7760 West Peakview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7760 West Peakview Avenue, Columbine, CO 80123
Woodmar Square Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Great option for someone who wants to rent something on a monthly basis while they look for permanent housing. This recently remodeled 1-bedroom apartment is available for month-to-month rental.

4-month, 5-month, 6-month, or 7-month lease: Oct 21 through anytime in March, April, or May: 2000/mo*
~2-month lease Oct 21 - Jan 1: 2100/mo*

* Additional $150 for all utilities: heat, electric, and wifi (possible to add cable as well for small additional fee)

Pricing for other fixed-term durations available upon request
Lease duration is flexible and can be pro-rated (30-day minimum). I just ask for 2 weeks notice to end the lease.

The apartment is in a hard to beat location in downtown Boulder. Its a safe and quiet neighborhood, but only 2 blocks to Pearl St. This ground floor apartment has a private entrance, and there is no one above or below you. Only one of the walls has a neighboring apartment on the other side. The apartment is very quiet and private.

In additional to the common area courtyard that is shared between the buildings 4 units, this unit also has its own private flagstone patio outside the backdoor. Great for people with dogs (well-behaved dogs allowed).

The apartment is 560 square feet, and there is also a shared laundry room for the complex, which is accessed from the courtyard. The apartment also has a dishwasher and an evaporative cooler.

Rent includes 1 off-street parking spot in the parking lot behind the building.

This is a non-smoking apartment.

Maximum occupancy: 3 unrelated people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7760 E.peakview have any available units?
7760 E.peakview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 7760 E.peakview have?
Some of 7760 E.peakview's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7760 E.peakview currently offering any rent specials?
7760 E.peakview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7760 E.peakview pet-friendly?
Yes, 7760 E.peakview is pet friendly.
Does 7760 E.peakview offer parking?
Yes, 7760 E.peakview does offer parking.
Does 7760 E.peakview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7760 E.peakview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7760 E.peakview have a pool?
No, 7760 E.peakview does not have a pool.
Does 7760 E.peakview have accessible units?
No, 7760 E.peakview does not have accessible units.
Does 7760 E.peakview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7760 E.peakview has units with dishwashers.
Does 7760 E.peakview have units with air conditioning?
No, 7760 E.peakview does not have units with air conditioning.
