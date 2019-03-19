7760 E.peakview

Amenities
Great option for someone who wants to rent something on a monthly basis while they look for permanent housing. This recently remodeled 1-bedroom apartment is available for month-to-month rental.
4-month, 5-month, 6-month, or 7-month lease: Oct 21 through anytime in March, April, or May: 2000/mo*
~2-month lease Oct 21 - Jan 1: 2100/mo*
* Additional $150 for all utilities: heat, electric, and wifi (possible to add cable as well for small additional fee)
Pricing for other fixed-term durations available upon request
Lease duration is flexible and can be pro-rated (30-day minimum). I just ask for 2 weeks notice to end the lease.
The apartment is in a hard to beat location in downtown Boulder. Its a safe and quiet neighborhood, but only 2 blocks to Pearl St. This ground floor apartment has a private entrance, and there is no one above or below you. Only one of the walls has a neighboring apartment on the other side. The apartment is very quiet and private.
In additional to the common area courtyard that is shared between the buildings 4 units, this unit also has its own private flagstone patio outside the backdoor. Great for people with dogs (well-behaved dogs allowed).
The apartment is 560 square feet, and there is also a shared laundry room for the complex, which is accessed from the courtyard. The apartment also has a dishwasher and an evaporative cooler.
Rent includes 1 off-street parking spot in the parking lot behind the building.
This is a non-smoking apartment.
Maximum occupancy: 3 unrelated people.