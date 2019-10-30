5815 W MORRAINE AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large corner lot in Columbine Hills. The upper level features a beautiful kitchen with slab granite counters, ceramic tile, all stainless appliances, and breakfast bar. Bright living room, eating space, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath complete the floor. The lower level includes a family room, 2 bedrooms, laundry room and storage space under the stairs. Great fenced backyard with large storage shed, Trex deck and patio, perfect for entertaining. Located near schools & parks, easy access to C-470, light rail station and local recreation at Chatfield State Park. Tons of parking with an attached 2-car garage and 3-car driveway. Carpet has been professionally cleaned throughout. 6-panel doors, newer furnace and windows. This is the perfect place to call home! The maximum occupancy for this property is 5 people including children. Up to 2 pets (dogs or cats) up to 60lbs permitted with additional refundable $350.00 pet deposit per pet.