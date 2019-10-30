All apartments in Columbine
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:43 AM

5815 W MORRAINE AVE

5815 West Morraine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5815 West Morraine Avenue, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large corner lot in Columbine Hills. The upper level features a beautiful kitchen with slab granite counters, ceramic tile, all stainless appliances, and breakfast bar. Bright living room, eating space, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath complete the floor. The lower level includes a family room, 2 bedrooms, laundry room and storage space under the stairs. Great fenced backyard with large storage shed, Trex deck and patio, perfect for entertaining. Located near schools & parks, easy access to C-470, light rail station and local recreation at Chatfield State Park. Tons of parking with an attached 2-car garage and 3-car driveway. Carpet has been professionally cleaned throughout. 6-panel doors, newer furnace and windows. This is the perfect place to call home! The maximum occupancy for this property is 5 people including children. Up to 2 pets (dogs or cats) up to 60lbs permitted with additional refundable $350.00 pet deposit per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 W MORRAINE AVE have any available units?
5815 W MORRAINE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 5815 W MORRAINE AVE have?
Some of 5815 W MORRAINE AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 W MORRAINE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5815 W MORRAINE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 W MORRAINE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5815 W MORRAINE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5815 W MORRAINE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5815 W MORRAINE AVE offers parking.
Does 5815 W MORRAINE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 W MORRAINE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 W MORRAINE AVE have a pool?
No, 5815 W MORRAINE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5815 W MORRAINE AVE have accessible units?
No, 5815 W MORRAINE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 W MORRAINE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 W MORRAINE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 W MORRAINE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 W MORRAINE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

