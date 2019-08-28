4600 South Columbine Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Call Joni Gascoigne 720-227-4222. Be prepared to be impressed with this gorgeous, brick, 2-story home in Cherry Hills Farm- a RARE, rental opportunity in Cherry Hills Village!This traditional 5 bedroom, plus office, 5 12 bath home, boasts sensational space and finishes! With an incredible gourmet kitchen, large formal dining room, beautiful sitting areas, and large fenced outdoor space, it will be easy to entertain, or just feel right at home! You will enjoy the delightful architectural details, high ceilings, and abundance of large windows. The enchanting back patiodeck and fenced yard give you additional living space three seasons out of the year. Dont forget about the 3 car attached garage to keep the snow off all of your cars in the winter!This exquisite home is located on a circular drive, on a large, private lot, surrounded by lush landscaping. Cherry Hills Farm is located in Cherry Creek School District, and provides its residents with 24 Hour Security Service.