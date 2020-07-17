All apartments in Cherry Hills Village
Find more places like 1301 E Layton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hills Village, CO
/
1301 E Layton Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1301 E Layton Avenue

1301 East Layton Avenue · (303) 747-4782 ext. 125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1301 East Layton Avenue, Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1301 E Layton Avenue · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming, Historic 5 bd/4 ba house in Cherry Hills Village for Rent! - Located in one of Denver's premier neighborhoods, this charming historic cottage is in the heart of old Cherry Hills Village.
Main floor master; three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, and bonus room on the second floor.
Spacious kitchen and living room. Paneled study and family room with French doors leading onto a large flagstone patio.

Over 4100 finished square feet. Close to shops and restaurants and Denver Tech Center.

Cherry Hills Village Elementary, West Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School Districts.

Utilities
-Tenant responsible for general yard maintenance and all utilities.

Parking
-Detached two car garage with bonus room.

Laundry
-In unit washer and dryer

Heating
-Radiant heat

Air Conditioning
-Evaporative cooler

(RLNE5917493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 E Layton Avenue have any available units?
1301 E Layton Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1301 E Layton Avenue have?
Some of 1301 E Layton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 E Layton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1301 E Layton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 E Layton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 E Layton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1301 E Layton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1301 E Layton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1301 E Layton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 E Layton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 E Layton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1301 E Layton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1301 E Layton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1301 E Layton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 E Layton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 E Layton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 E Layton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1301 E Layton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1301 E Layton Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COCherry Creek, COGlendale, COLone Tree, CO
Columbine, CODove Valley, COMeridian, COKen Caryl, COEdgewater, COStonegate, COWheat Ridge, COCommerce City, CODakota Ridge, COCastle Pines, COBerkley, COWelby, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity