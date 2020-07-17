1301 E Layton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming, Historic 5 bd/4 ba house in Cherry Hills Village for Rent! - Located in one of Denver's premier neighborhoods, this charming historic cottage is in the heart of old Cherry Hills Village.

Main floor master; three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, and bonus room on the second floor.

Spacious kitchen and living room. Paneled study and family room with French doors leading onto a large flagstone patio.



Over 4100 finished square feet. Close to shops and restaurants and Denver Tech Center.



Cherry Hills Village Elementary, West Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School Districts.



Utilities

-Tenant responsible for general yard maintenance and all utilities.



Parking

-Detached two car garage with bonus room.



Laundry

-In unit washer and dryer



Heating

-Radiant heat



Air Conditioning

-Evaporative cooler



