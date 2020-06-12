/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
292 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Hills at Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
11051 E Crestridge Circle
11051 East Crestridge Circle, Cherry Creek, CO
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Cherry Creek Vista
1 Unit Available
10746 East Maplewood Drive
10746 East Maplewood Drive, Cherry Creek, CO
* 4 BD, 3 BTH, 2 Car Garage, 2,216/SF with Finished walkout basement. * Cherry Creek School district. Elementary schools: High Plains, Middle Schools: Campus Middle School and High Schools: Cherry Creek High School.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105
6425 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2000 SQ Feet, largest in the complex! Cherry Creek High School, Campus Middle School assigned address. Heritage Elementary Assigned Address.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Creek
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1177 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9537 E. Chenango Ave
9537 East Chenango Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1050 sqft
9537 E Chenango Ave Available 07/01/20 Cherry Creek Half Duplex - Half duplex with attached, 1-car garage * Tri-level with basement * Next to Cherry Creek High School * Central A/C * All appliances included * Back Yard * Vaulted ceilings * Renter's
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
9666 E Orchard Dr
9666 East Orchard Drive, Greenwood Village, CO
Bright and Spacious: This home has all the room you need boasting vaulted ceilings, ample light, and expansive back yard. The large master suite is located upstairs.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
5113 S Emporia Way - 1
5113 South Emporia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1975 sqft
Walk to DTC, trails and Cherry Creek High School from this awesome spacious townhouse! Updated bathrooms and remodeled and expanded kitchen are just a few of the updates. This great townhouse also has new windows and a new concrete patio.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Creek
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
$
20 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1396 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1543 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,136
1401 sqft
Apartment homes with stylish details and modern decor. 24-maintenance available for residents. Enjoy a yoga center, swimming pool, and gym on site. Right by the Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-25.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
14 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,446
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hampden
12 Units Available
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1079 sqft
Modern complex complete with sparkling pool, community grill stations, covered parking and an all-inclusive fitness center. Located near Kennedy Golf Course and Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southmoor Park
45 Units Available
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southmoor Park
55 Units Available
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1338 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
30 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1398 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
Hampden South
28 Units Available
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
47 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1468 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Hampden South
30 Units Available
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1371 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
$
Hampden
8 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,937
1500 sqft
Apartments feature high ceilings and a private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include a fitness center and resident clubhouse. Near Cherry Creek State Park with quick access to I-225.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
Hampden
75 Units Available
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1478 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bars, cherry cabinetry and granite countertops. Heated swimming pool and spa available year-round. Less than a mile to High Line Canal Trail.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Similar Pages
Cherry Creek 1 BedroomsCherry Creek 2 BedroomsCherry Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Creek 3 BedroomsCherry Creek Apartments with Balcony
Cherry Creek Apartments with GarageCherry Creek Apartments with GymCherry Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCherry Creek Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO