9521 E Caley Cir

Available 08/01/19 Exec Home Denver Tech Center, Walk to Lightrail - Property Id: 138032



Location, Location, Location. Executive home in the heart of the Denver Tech Center. 5 bedroom and 4 bathroom single family home with fenced yard. In Cherry Creek School District, Cherry Creek High school assigned school, 1 block to Cherry Creek Academy (K-8), walk to lightrail, walk to Greenwood Village offices including Western Union, Spectrum, Plaza Tower One, Comcast, United Launch Alliance, CoBank, Travelers and more. One lightrail stop to Belleview Station or the Landmark Shops and Restaurants. Recent full bathroom and kitchen remodel. Pets considered. Dog door, fenced yard. 1/2 mile to Fiddlers Green and Del Friscos. New windows, roof and doors. 2 Car garage. Unfurnished. Trash, recycling paid by landlord. Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard, snow and must show proof and maintain renters insurance. High speed induction cooktop, central air, Brazilian teak hardwoods, new carpet install scheduled next week. First and Security are required prior to move in.

