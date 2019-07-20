All apartments in Cherry Creek
9521 E Caley Cir

9521 East Caley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9521 East Caley Circle, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Exec Home Denver Tech Center, Walk to Lightrail - Property Id: 138032

Location, Location, Location. Executive home in the heart of the Denver Tech Center. 5 bedroom and 4 bathroom single family home with fenced yard. In Cherry Creek School District, Cherry Creek High school assigned school, 1 block to Cherry Creek Academy (K-8), walk to lightrail, walk to Greenwood Village offices including Western Union, Spectrum, Plaza Tower One, Comcast, United Launch Alliance, CoBank, Travelers and more. One lightrail stop to Belleview Station or the Landmark Shops and Restaurants. Recent full bathroom and kitchen remodel. Pets considered. Dog door, fenced yard. 1/2 mile to Fiddlers Green and Del Friscos. New windows, roof and doors. 2 Car garage. Unfurnished. Trash, recycling paid by landlord. Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard, snow and must show proof and maintain renters insurance. High speed induction cooktop, central air, Brazilian teak hardwoods, new carpet install scheduled next week. First and Security are required prior to move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138032p
Property Id 138032

(RLNE5027423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

