Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J

9170 East Arbor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9170 East Arbor Circle, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Updated 1BD, 1BA Condo with Balcony, Walk to RTD Light Rail - Move-in ready 1BD condo near Denver Tech Center. Boasts a wood fireplace, central cooling, and private balcony with views of open space. Off-street parking included, as well as access to community pool, hot tub, and fitness center. Walking distance to light rail station, dining options, and grocery store. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $30 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer, trash, parking, and access to amenities.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, Chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5425979)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J have any available units?
9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J have?
Some of 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J currently offering any rent specials?
9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J pet-friendly?
Yes, 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J is pet friendly.
Does 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J offer parking?
Yes, 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J offers parking.
Does 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J have a pool?
Yes, 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J has a pool.
Does 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J have accessible units?
No, 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J does not have accessible units.
Does 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J has units with dishwashers.
Does 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J have units with air conditioning?
No, 9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J does not have units with air conditioning.

