9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J

Amenities
Updated 1BD, 1BA Condo with Balcony, Walk to RTD Light Rail - Move-in ready 1BD condo near Denver Tech Center. Boasts a wood fireplace, central cooling, and private balcony with views of open space. Off-street parking included, as well as access to community pool, hot tub, and fitness center. Walking distance to light rail station, dining options, and grocery store. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $30 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer, trash, parking, and access to amenities.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, Chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259
