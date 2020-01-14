9170 E. Arbor Cir Unit J

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Updated 1BD, 1BA Condo with Balcony, Walk to RTD Light Rail - Move-in ready 1BD condo near Denver Tech Center. Boasts a wood fireplace, central cooling, and private balcony with views of open space. Off-street parking included, as well as access to community pool, hot tub, and fitness center. Walking distance to light rail station, dining options, and grocery store. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $30 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer, trash, parking, and access to amenities.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, Chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5425979)