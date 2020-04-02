All apartments in Cherry Creek
6441 S Dayton St

6441 South Dayton Street
Location

6441 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath End Unit Townhome is a must see, you will be blown away by the size and space provided. The bedrooms are large and so are both living rooms. Freshly updated and ready for move in. 3 large bedrooms upstairs including a great master suite. 4th bedroom in the basement with another large living room, bathroom/laundry room - sets up great for a variety of living situations.

Other great features include 2 car garage, A/C, gas fireplace, Washer and Dryer, stainless steel appliances, Cherry Creek School district. Walk to transportation options, shopping, parks, trails, etc. Community Pool.

Dog friendly; no cats please. No Smoking. Rent Include Water, Sewer, Trash, HOA. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: A/C, 2 Car Detached Garage, Community Pool, Washer, Dryer, Finished Basement, Gas Fireplace, Renovated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 S Dayton St have any available units?
6441 S Dayton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 6441 S Dayton St have?
Some of 6441 S Dayton St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 S Dayton St currently offering any rent specials?
6441 S Dayton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 S Dayton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6441 S Dayton St is pet friendly.
Does 6441 S Dayton St offer parking?
Yes, 6441 S Dayton St offers parking.
Does 6441 S Dayton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6441 S Dayton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 S Dayton St have a pool?
Yes, 6441 S Dayton St has a pool.
Does 6441 S Dayton St have accessible units?
No, 6441 S Dayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 S Dayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 S Dayton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6441 S Dayton St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6441 S Dayton St has units with air conditioning.
