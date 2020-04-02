6441 S Dayton St

Amenities

FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE



This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath End Unit Townhome is a must see, you will be blown away by the size and space provided. The bedrooms are large and so are both living rooms. Freshly updated and ready for move in. 3 large bedrooms upstairs including a great master suite. 4th bedroom in the basement with another large living room, bathroom/laundry room - sets up great for a variety of living situations.



Other great features include 2 car garage, A/C, gas fireplace, Washer and Dryer, stainless steel appliances, Cherry Creek School district. Walk to transportation options, shopping, parks, trails, etc. Community Pool.



Dog friendly; no cats please. No Smoking. Rent Include Water, Sewer, Trash, HOA. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Amenities: A/C, 2 Car Detached Garage, Community Pool, Washer, Dryer, Finished Basement, Gas Fireplace, Renovated