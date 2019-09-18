All apartments in Cherry Creek
5728 S. Kenton St.
Last updated September 18 2019

5728 S. Kenton St.

5728 South Kenton Street · No Longer Available
Cherry Creek
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

5728 South Kenton Street, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
Cherry Creek Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4-bedroom Home on Large Lot - Brand new paint and carpet throughout the house! New Pictures and floorplan coming soon!
Best Cherry Creek schools! Minutes to Cherry Creek State Park, next to large park with playground on quiet street! Rec Center swimming pool in Cherry Creek Vista. Four large bedrooms upstairs, main floor family room with fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and living room. Large private backyard with sprinklers. Owner will take care of front yard maintenance. Finished basement with additional bath. 1980's vintage with new carpet, paint, appliances, new roof and new furnace. Lovingly maintained over the years by one family. Never before rented. Additional deposit for pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 S. Kenton St. have any available units?
5728 S. Kenton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 5728 S. Kenton St. have?
Some of 5728 S. Kenton St.'s amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5728 S. Kenton St. currently offering any rent specials?
5728 S. Kenton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 S. Kenton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5728 S. Kenton St. is pet friendly.
Does 5728 S. Kenton St. offer parking?
No, 5728 S. Kenton St. does not offer parking.
Does 5728 S. Kenton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 S. Kenton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 S. Kenton St. have a pool?
Yes, 5728 S. Kenton St. has a pool.
Does 5728 S. Kenton St. have accessible units?
No, 5728 S. Kenton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 S. Kenton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5728 S. Kenton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 S. Kenton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5728 S. Kenton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
