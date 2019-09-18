5728 S. Kenton St.

Amenities

pet friendly pool playground fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4-bedroom Home on Large Lot - Brand new paint and carpet throughout the house! New Pictures and floorplan coming soon!

Best Cherry Creek schools! Minutes to Cherry Creek State Park, next to large park with playground on quiet street! Rec Center swimming pool in Cherry Creek Vista. Four large bedrooms upstairs, main floor family room with fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and living room. Large private backyard with sprinklers. Owner will take care of front yard maintenance. Finished basement with additional bath. 1980's vintage with new carpet, paint, appliances, new roof and new furnace. Lovingly maintained over the years by one family. Never before rented. Additional deposit for pets!



(RLNE2889728)