11191 East Maplewood Place

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
This lovely home is walking distance to Cherry Creek Reservoir, feeds into the Cherry Creek schools. The home is on a cul-de-sac/corner lot and features vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 tile baths, a fireplace and a stainless steel gourmet kitchen with tiled floors and a greenhouse window. Brand new carpet throughout.
Enjoy the huge private backyard with deck, professional low-maintenance landscaping and automatic sprinkler system. Store all of your toys in the oversize 2-car garage.
Other amenities: alarm system wired, washer, dryer, microwave, solid wood doors/trim. During the summer, join the brand-new community recreation center, which features tennis courts, and 3 separate pool areas, including a Nickelodeon-style kids pool and shaded cabanas. Easy 4 minute drive (or a nice walk) to Arapahoe and Orchard Light Rail stops.
Pets - Yes, Dogs Only No Cats
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Finished
School District - Cherry Creek
