11191 East Maplewood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This lovely home is walking distance to Cherry Creek Reservoir, feeds into the Cherry Creek schools. The home is on a cul-de-sac/corner lot and features vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 tile baths, a fireplace and a stainless steel gourmet kitchen with tiled floors and a greenhouse window. Brand new carpet throughout.



Enjoy the huge private backyard with deck, professional low-maintenance landscaping and automatic sprinkler system. Store all of your toys in the oversize 2-car garage.



Other amenities: alarm system wired, washer, dryer, microwave, solid wood doors/trim. During the summer, join the brand-new community recreation center, which features tennis courts, and 3 separate pool areas, including a Nickelodeon-style kids pool and shaded cabanas. Easy 4 minute drive (or a nice walk) to Arapahoe and Orchard Light Rail stops.



Pets - Yes, Dogs Only No Cats

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 2 Car Garage

Basement - Finished

School District - Cherry Creek



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.