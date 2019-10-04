All apartments in Cherry Creek
Home
/
Cherry Creek, CO
/
11191 East Maplewood Place
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:21 PM

11191 East Maplewood Place

11191 East Maplewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

11191 East Maplewood Place, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
Cherry Creek Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This lovely home is walking distance to Cherry Creek Reservoir, feeds into the Cherry Creek schools. The home is on a cul-de-sac/corner lot and features vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 tile baths, a fireplace and a stainless steel gourmet kitchen with tiled floors and a greenhouse window. Brand new carpet throughout.

Enjoy the huge private backyard with deck, professional low-maintenance landscaping and automatic sprinkler system. Store all of your toys in the oversize 2-car garage.

Other amenities: alarm system wired, washer, dryer, microwave, solid wood doors/trim. During the summer, join the brand-new community recreation center, which features tennis courts, and 3 separate pool areas, including a Nickelodeon-style kids pool and shaded cabanas. Easy 4 minute drive (or a nice walk) to Arapahoe and Orchard Light Rail stops.

Pets - Yes, Dogs Only No Cats
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Finished
School District - Cherry Creek

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11191 East Maplewood Place have any available units?
11191 East Maplewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 11191 East Maplewood Place have?
Some of 11191 East Maplewood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11191 East Maplewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
11191 East Maplewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11191 East Maplewood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11191 East Maplewood Place is pet friendly.
Does 11191 East Maplewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 11191 East Maplewood Place offers parking.
Does 11191 East Maplewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11191 East Maplewood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11191 East Maplewood Place have a pool?
Yes, 11191 East Maplewood Place has a pool.
Does 11191 East Maplewood Place have accessible units?
No, 11191 East Maplewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11191 East Maplewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11191 East Maplewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11191 East Maplewood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11191 East Maplewood Place has units with air conditioning.
