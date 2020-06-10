6009 Castlegate Dr W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

This condo is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you. Overall, the best way to research our property for rent is through our website which is PMIParker dot com



This beautiful condo will be available for lease on June 1st of this year. This is a top floor unit that has great views from all around the condo. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and is over 1,400 square feet thanks to a large loft that can be used as an additional family room. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a double oven. The bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Big bedrooms are on opposite sides of the condo for a private feel. The condo overall has a very spacious layout and feels even larger than it is thanks to the vaulted ceilings. There is a balcony as well as a detached garage. There are washer and dryer hookups in the home but you will need to bring your own units. It does require a stackable washer and dryer.The owner prefers tenants to be pet free however pets will be considered for an additional deposit and pet rent. There is a 50 lb limit on dogs per the HOA. Residents will need to register their vehicles with the HOA for parking once moved in. Water, trash, and sewer will be covered by the owner. Gas, electric, and whatever you decide to do for internet and cable will be the responsibility of the tenant. This condo is located very close to tons of shopping and restaurants. You are minutes from I-25 for anyone that needs to commute. Also, being located in Castle Rock, you are next to the popular Castle Rock Outlet Malls, as well as all the outdoor activities that Castle Rock has to offer.



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All advertised rent prices include a benefits package that includes an HVAC Filter Replacement plan, Resident Liability Insurance Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made via ACH.



All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history.



Reference checks.



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.



There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



Low credit applicants may be required to enroll in our High-Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.



If pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges



$100 Pet initiation fee



$250 Pet deposit +$50 for each additional pet



Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month per pet



Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.