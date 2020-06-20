226 Oman Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Town Home within Walking distance to Down Town Castle Rock! - Location! Location! Downtown Castle Rock Town Home! Presented by Jaris Realty, Inc.

Welcome to your new 3 bedroom suite with 3.5 bathroom townhome in walking distance to Historic Downtown Castle Rock! This 1,800 square foot town home offers a single car garage with a separate designated parking spot. Water paid by owner

Please call Jaris Realty for your private showing of this home today at 303-835-0041



No Cats Allowed



