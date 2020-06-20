All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

226 Oman Road

226 South Oman Road · No Longer Available
Location

226 South Oman Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Town Home within Walking distance to Down Town Castle Rock! - Location! Location! Downtown Castle Rock Town Home! Presented by Jaris Realty, Inc.
Welcome to your new 3 bedroom suite with 3.5 bathroom townhome in walking distance to Historic Downtown Castle Rock! This 1,800 square foot town home offers a single car garage with a separate designated parking spot. Water paid by owner
Please call Jaris Realty for your private showing of this home today at 303-835-0041

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3525503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Oman Road have any available units?
226 Oman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
Is 226 Oman Road currently offering any rent specials?
226 Oman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Oman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Oman Road is pet friendly.
Does 226 Oman Road offer parking?
Yes, 226 Oman Road offers parking.
Does 226 Oman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Oman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Oman Road have a pool?
No, 226 Oman Road does not have a pool.
Does 226 Oman Road have accessible units?
No, 226 Oman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Oman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Oman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Oman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Oman Road does not have units with air conditioning.

