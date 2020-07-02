448 Hyde Park Cir

Amenities

Come check out this brand new build home in the New Castle Valley community in Castle Pines. This community features homes from the builder, Meritage Homes. The house has a wide open floor plan. The kitchen has a massive island, natural stone countertops, tons of kitchen prep. This is the perfect kitchen for entertaining guests or a place for the whole family to hang out together. The floor to ceiling cabinetry and the pantry are great for storage. The finishes in the home are amazing, modern and includes durable luxury vinyl plank wood throughout and extra tall ceilings make this place feel even bigger than it is. There is an enclosed office as you enter the front door, a correspondence desk built-in near the 2-car garage entrance into the home. The back deck features amazing views of the rolling plains and no homes behind to impede the view.



This home is available on April 27, 2020.



The living room has a massively tall ceiling, a winding staircase to the upper level and tons of windows to pour in light from outside. Up the stairs are three bedrooms and an ample sized loft area. This space is perfect for a second office, play room, game room or a second living room. The two smaller bedrooms share a full bathroom and vanity. The master is at the end of the upper hallway an has a large master bath attached and walk-in closet.



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.



Seeking a 12-month lease



This house includes a large unfinished basement. Basement has very tall ceilings, large windows with easy egress and is a walk-out basement. Plenty of room for storage or as a family play area.



This neighborhood is Castle Valley. It is halfway between Castle Rock and Lone Tree. It is by open space, walking trails and in an area that is growing quickly. Tons of amenities nearby as well as easy access to I-25 to get to Downtown Denver or Colorado Springs. A neighborhood playground is about 100 yards from the house. Near shopping center (King Soopers) and the Castle Pines library and other shops and restaurants.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities: Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash and Recycling / Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



https://pmielevation.info/448-Hyde-Park-Cir-Virtual-Tour



Frequently Asked Questions:



AVAILABILITY DATE: April 6, 2020



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property



Landscaping: As a new build, the back landscaping is not complete. The owner will complete landscaping within 12-months of the lease start date.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]



Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo



Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)



Complete all of the Required Information



Hit Submit



Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application



Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY



More Information:



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:



Application Fee - $40 per Adult



Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month



Pet Application Fees - $20



Pet Initiation Fee - $200



Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet



Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)



Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)



$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only



$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)



Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant



First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries



GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:



Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee



LEASE DURATION: 24-Months



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Playground located very close to house.



HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



