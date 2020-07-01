All apartments in Castle Pines
Castle Pines, CO
310 Crossing Cir
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:28 PM

310 Crossing Cir

310 Crossing Circle · No Longer Available
Castle Pines
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
3 Bedrooms
Location

310 Crossing Circle, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This apartment is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you. Overall, the best way to research our property for rent is through our website which is PMI Parker dot com

Welcome home! This Beautiful Castle Pines home is available for lease starting April 1st of this year. This home features 4100 finished square feet, has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and has many fresh renovations. Beautiful plantation shutters on the main level. As you walk in the home on the main level you have a formal family room as well as a formal dining room, a large living room with a fireplace, and a beautiful gourmet kitchen with brand new granite counter-tops. There is a laundry room on the main level that will come with a washer and dryer. There is one bedroom on the main level as well that has it's own attached bathroom. An over-sized, beautiful staircase curves around from the entry of the home and takes you to the second floor where there are 4 bedrooms, including a 900 square foot master suite that you would need to see to believe. The master suite has a large bedroom as well as a separate greet room with a gas fireplace. The master bath has an over-sized bathtub, dual vanities, a separate walk-in shower, and huge walk-in closet. The home also has a 3 car attached garage and a large 1600 square foot unfinished basement that can be used as a rec room. The house has a very open layout and features vaulted ceilings. Central A/C and all appliances included. Many great parks nearby. Home is in the Douglas County School District -Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Dogs are welcome (additional pet deposit and rent required) Easy access to I25, DTC Denver tech center , Castle rock, and Colorado Springs.

If you are interested in leasing this property, you will need to pass our screening process. We look at the following criteria while screening.

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score -

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history.

Reference checks.

All adults above the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply. There is a non-refundable $45 application fee. A security deposit equal to one months rent will be required upon move in. There will also be a one -time lease initiation fee of $99. For questions or to schedule a showing, please don't hesitate to reach out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Crossing Cir have any available units?
310 Crossing Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines, CO.
What amenities does 310 Crossing Cir have?
Some of 310 Crossing Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Crossing Cir currently offering any rent specials?
310 Crossing Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Crossing Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Crossing Cir is pet friendly.
Does 310 Crossing Cir offer parking?
Yes, 310 Crossing Cir offers parking.
Does 310 Crossing Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Crossing Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Crossing Cir have a pool?
No, 310 Crossing Cir does not have a pool.
Does 310 Crossing Cir have accessible units?
No, 310 Crossing Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Crossing Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Crossing Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Crossing Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Crossing Cir has units with air conditioning.

