310 Crossing Cir

This apartment is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you. Overall, the best way to research our property for rent is through our website which is PMI Parker dot com



Welcome home! This Beautiful Castle Pines home is available for lease starting April 1st of this year. This home features 4100 finished square feet, has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and has many fresh renovations. Beautiful plantation shutters on the main level. As you walk in the home on the main level you have a formal family room as well as a formal dining room, a large living room with a fireplace, and a beautiful gourmet kitchen with brand new granite counter-tops. There is a laundry room on the main level that will come with a washer and dryer. There is one bedroom on the main level as well that has it's own attached bathroom. An over-sized, beautiful staircase curves around from the entry of the home and takes you to the second floor where there are 4 bedrooms, including a 900 square foot master suite that you would need to see to believe. The master suite has a large bedroom as well as a separate greet room with a gas fireplace. The master bath has an over-sized bathtub, dual vanities, a separate walk-in shower, and huge walk-in closet. The home also has a 3 car attached garage and a large 1600 square foot unfinished basement that can be used as a rec room. The house has a very open layout and features vaulted ceilings. Central A/C and all appliances included. Many great parks nearby. Home is in the Douglas County School District -Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Dogs are welcome (additional pet deposit and rent required) Easy access to I25, DTC Denver tech center , Castle rock, and Colorado Springs.



If you are interested in leasing this property, you will need to pass our screening process. We look at the following criteria while screening.



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.



Credit Score -



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history.



Reference checks.



All adults above the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply. There is a non-refundable $45 application fee. A security deposit equal to one months rent will be required upon move in. There will also be a one -time lease initiation fee of $99. For questions or to schedule a showing, please don't hesitate to reach out!