Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brighton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,398
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1210 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,402
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1350 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
10 Units Available
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,144
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
815 sqft
Apartment complex finds itself in very close proximity to grocery stores and plenty of restaurants in the area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
792 Mockingbird Lane
792 Mockingbird Lane, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1440 sqft
*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED *** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Brighton will welcome you with a total of 1,440 square feet of living space.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
890 Macaw Street Adams County
890 Macaw Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1400 sqft
890 Macaw Street Adams County Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhome - Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom with an attached 2-Car Garage. Main level has living area, separate dining area and 1/2 bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Buffalo Run
11687 Elkhart St.
11687 Elkhart Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1620 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Brighton Home that Backs to Open Space with Mountain views and Sunsets! - Backs to open space with Mountain views and sunsets! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home. This property will not last. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Belle Creek
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,476
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1010 sqft
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9710 Eagle Creek Cir
9710 Eagle Creek Circle, Commerce City, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3101 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths in Commerce City - Property Id: 308125 Beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths 3,013 sq ft (2,101 sq ft finished main level and upstairs + 912 sq ft unfinished basement) 3 tandem car garage located in Cul De Sac.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
13365 Oneida Street
13365 Oneida Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 600 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, garbage disposal, granite countertops,

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15612 E 96th Way 33-D
15612 East 96th Way, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fronterra Village 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic two story townhome in Fronterra Village with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and detached 2-car garage.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Reunion
17092 East 110th Place
17092 East 110th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
4030 sqft
Please view 3D virtual tour available: http://tours.orchestratedlight.com/1565966?a=1 https://tours.orchestratedlight.com/public/vtour/display/1565966?a=1#!/ but contact Level Up Property Management with questions stephanie@leveluprent.

1 of 18

Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
12722 Jasmine Street
12722 Jasmine Street, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1687 sqft
*** 15 MONTH LEASE *** Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1313336. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Reunion
11084 Pitkin Street
11084 Pitkin Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2360 sqft
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will welcome you with 2360 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, a pantry, granite counter tops, and an island that is perfect for spacious cooking.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
77 Units Available
Gateway
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1371 sqft
Welcome home to Connect at First Creek, a bold and inspiring community of luxury apartments in Denver, Colorado. Our community offers an array of beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans as well as a suite of stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
Northglenn
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Northglenn
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
Montbello
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1020 sqft
Ideally located within 1 mile of all major highways and 8 miles of the Denver International Airport. Next door to the Denver Charter School and SOAR program. Close to the new Northfield shopping center. Townhouse-style units come with washer/dryer and microwave amenities.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Northglenn
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,313
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,298
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
City Guide for Brighton, CO

"There's a rumble in Brighton tonight. Ringside seats for the neighborhood fight. There ain't a damn thing that the cops can do. There's a rumble in Brighton tonight." (-Stray Cats, "Rumble in Brighton")

With just under 35,000 permanent residents, Brighton is a treasure trove of history. If you are interested in the history of the old west then this is a great place to move to and settle. The city was originally a railroad and stagecoach depot with a large farming area. The Denver suburb has evolved over the decades into a vibrant community full of interesting people and a prospering economy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brighton, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brighton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

