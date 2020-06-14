Apartment List
54 Apartments for rent in Berthoud, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Berthoud renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
843 Winding Brook Drive
843 Winding Brook Dr, Berthoud, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1740 sqft
Available 08/07/20 NEW Town Home! Just a short stroll from downtown Berthoud.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2422 Tabor St
2422 Tabor Street, Berthoud, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 06/01/20 Tabor Street Berthoud - Property Id: 274446 Located in the Hammond Farm Development near new golf course off Berthoud Parkway, Berthoud. A stunning 3,500 sq ft 5 bedroom, loft, and 4 bathroom 2-story beauty.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Central Loveland
13 Units Available
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,000
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
968 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Loveland
5 Units Available
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
1338 22nd St. SW
1338 Southwest 22nd Street, Larimer County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
1686 sqft
Charming 5-Bedroom Home in South Loveland! - Available NOW! Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
906 N. Garfield Ave.,
906 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1470 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome in central Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,465 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
1 Unit Available
2861 Chickaree Pl SW
2861 Chickaree Place Southwest, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2048 sqft
2861 Chickaree Pl SW Available 07/31/20 Great 3-Bedroom Home in Quiet Loveland Cul-De-Sac! ! - Available July 31 Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
711 McKinley Avenue
711 Mckinley Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1462 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a very cute home, some of the features include a finished basement, mature landscaping, fenced yard, beautiful hardwood floors, Bay window, lots of storage and much more. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
2115 Derby Hill Drive
2115 Derby Hill Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2190 sqft
This bright 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home is located in South Loveland with easy access to HWY 287 leaving only a 5 min drive to the Historic Downtown Loveland.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
West Lake
1 Unit Available
1476 Prospect Avenue
1476 Prospect Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
845 sqft
Available July 1st Sorry No Pets This is a nice 2 bed 1 bath duplex. It has a nice front yard, mature landscaping, shed, wood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
430 Harrison Avenue
430 Harrison Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2155 sqft
430 Harrison Avenue Available 06/26/20 Stunning Vintage 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home in Loveland with Old Town Charm! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This amazing 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mariana Butte
1 Unit Available
4289 Lookout Dr.
4289 Lookout Drive, Loveland, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3748 sqft
4289 Lookout Dr. Available 06/22/20 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful home features over 3700 finished Sq. Ft. and includes: 5 Bed, 3.

1 of 18

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Mariana Butte
1 Unit Available
4153 Foothills Dr.
4153 Foothills Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2317 sqft
4153 Foothills Dr. Available 05/13/20 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath West Loveland Home in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This West Loveland home, located in a desirable Mariana Butte features: 4 Bed 2.

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
2597 Turquoise St.
2597 Turquoise Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2446 sqft
2597 Turquoise St.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
1 Unit Available
2742 Goldenrod Place
2742 Goldenrod Place, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
2742 Goldenrod Place Available 06/01/20 GREAT 3 BED/2 BATH RANCH-STYLE HOME IN SW LOVELAND AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - Impressive 3 bed 2 bath ranch on LARGE, fenced lot and quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mountain View
23 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,120
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,295
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,343
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northeast Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Berthoud, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Berthoud renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

