Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Berthoud, CO with balconies

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
East Central Loveland
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,177
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Southeast Loveland
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Great location close to shopping centers, movie theaters and highway 34. Units are two bedrooms and have dishwasher, enclosed patio and more. Community has laundry facility, storage units and beautiful landscaping.
1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Loveland
744 Monroe Ave
744 Monroe Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1104 sqft
744 Monroe Ave - 744 Monroe Ave. Available 08/15/20 744 Monroe - Hardwood floors, a covered patio, fenced yard, raised garden beds...call this charming duplex home! There is 2 beds + an office, 2 full baths, and a mudroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
863 Eagle Drive
863 Eagle Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2435 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 3 Bedroom House in Loveland! - You will love this beautiful home in Lovely Loveland.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Loveland
1020 N Cleveland Ave
1020 North Cleveland Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1312 sqft
Cute 2B/1B House in the Heart Of Loveland! - Cute house in a GREAT location! 2B/1B house with large living space and open kitchen! The bathroom separates the bedrooms downstairs and also includes another extra room upstairs! Great patio area for

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 NEW LEASING SPECIAL! $500 OFF! Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1339 Southwest 22nd Street
1339 Southwest 22nd Street, Loveland, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2060 sqft
This stunning 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level home welcomes you with 2060 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, and dishwasher! Also included in

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1216 Mountview Drive
1216 Mountview Drive, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1645 sqft
Great three bedroom house in a nice residential neighborhood. A/C, stainless steel appliances, very upscale. Large master bedroom with 5 piece bath. Fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Loveland
4354 14th Street SE
4354 14th St SE, Larimer County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1952 sqft
4354 14th Street SE Available 08/17/20 Lovely & Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Ranch-Style Home in SE Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Loveland
355 North Boise Avenue
355 North Boise Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1487 sqft
This Beautiful and Spacious 3 bed- 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3807 Arrowwood Ln
3807 Arrowwood Lane, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch - Property Id: 303378 Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage & unfinished basement.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Campion
252 Primrose Dr.
252 Primrose Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1737 sqft
252 Primrose Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Loveland - *ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** - 3 Bed - 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4951 Saddlewood Circle
4951 Saddlewood Circle, Johnstown, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,450
5386 sqft
Wonderful 6 bedroom 6 bathroom semi-custom home tastefully upgraded with solid wood floors, slab granite, stone and walnut custom fireplace wall.

1 of 18

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Mariana Butte
4153 Foothills Dr.
4153 Foothills Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2317 sqft
4153 Foothills Dr. Available 05/13/20 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath West Loveland Home in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This West Loveland home, located in a desirable Mariana Butte features: 4 Bed 2.

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2597 Turquoise St.
2597 Turquoise Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2446 sqft
2597 Turquoise St.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
2742 Goldenrod Place
2742 Goldenrod Place, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
2742 Goldenrod Place Available 06/01/20 GREAT 3 BED/2 BATH RANCH-STYLE HOME IN SW LOVELAND AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - Impressive 3 bed 2 bath ranch on LARGE, fenced lot and quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
1004 Winona Circle
1004 Winona Circle, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1409 sqft
1004 Winona Circle Available 10/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome - Lake Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
1850 E. 9th St.
1850 East 9th Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2058 sqft
1850 E. 9th St.
Results within 10 miles of Berthoud
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
17 Units Available
Mountain View
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,222
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Berthoud, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Berthoud renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

