Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 PM

276 Apartments for rent in Berkley, CO with balconies

Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 PM

276 Apartments for rent in Berkley, CO with balconies

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B
3210 West Longfellow Place, Berkley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1100 sqft
Newly Remodeled Two-Story Triplex with Detached Garage and Large Yard! *Open, Bright, and Cozy Unit with Spacious Living Area, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom. New wooden floors, counter tops, & cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Berkley

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3
4883 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Large 3 bedroom Yacht Club Townhouse W/ 2 Car Garage. - Awesome large 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with a mostly finished basement! Open concept living room and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7160 Stuart Street
7160 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
900 sqft
Updated pictures are to come, we are updating the property with carpet and fresh paint. Pictures to come soon! This 3 bedroom 1 bath screams out value for a small family. This apartment home is part of a 2 level quadplex. This apt.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7401 Bradburn Blv
7401 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 34

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4443 Tennyson Street
4443 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1756 sqft
3D WALKTHROUGH: https://mpembed.com/show/?m=d5gFjZiP8Pu&mls=1&mdir=1&details=2&mdir=3 Large and open with dedicated living room and dining room! Amazing, custom finished town home in the heart of Tennyson Arts District.

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4568 Wolff Street
4568 Wolff Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Updated Berkeley Home - Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home on fantastic lot in desirable Berkeley neighborhood. New carpet and wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and kitchen. Open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
6760 Meade Cir Unit C
6760 Meade Cir, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1300 sqft
6760 Meade Cir Unit C Available 04/04/20 Updated 2BD, 2BA Westminster Home with 2-Car Garage, Easy Access to Boulder, I-70 and I-25 - This home feels sleek and modern, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated light fixtures, and

1 of 13

Last updated March 25 at 10:44 AM
1 Unit Available
7070 Masey St.
7070 Masey Street, Adams County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2016 sqft
7070 Masey St. Available 04/09/20 Spacious 4 bedroom home in Westminster! Available April 9th! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Chaffee Park
4895 Beach Court
4895 Beach Court, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
961 sqft
CORNER LOT - 3 BED / 1 BATH Denver ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors, Detached 1 car garage w/ 2 additional off street parking spots, Covered front porch, Back Patio. Near 51st and Zuni Community Park.
Results within 5 miles of Berkley
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
267 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
72 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
56 Units Available
West Colfax
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,699
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Federal Heights
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,282
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
30 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,457
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
55 Units Available
Downtown Denver
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,365
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
969 sqft
Within walking distance of 16th Street Mall. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and private balconies with views of downtown Denver. Amenities include a heated swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,315
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 09:03 PM
42 Units Available
Highland
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1136 sqft
Quartz countertops, oversized tubs and tile surrounds. Multi-level gym with outdoor fitness area, spinning and yoga rooms. Workshop for maintenance on bikes and recreational gear. Rooftop lounge and pool with city views.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 09:01 PM
43 Units Available
River North Art District
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1255 sqft
In the heart of Denver south of River North Park and west of Brighton Boulevard, look for modern stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in this newly constructed and green living community.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
33 Units Available
West Highland
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,228
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1155 sqft
Spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings, wood plank flooring and spacious closets. Conveniently located close to I-70, restaurants, grocery, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
177 Units Available
West Colfax
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,350
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1430 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Strike the perfect balance.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
116 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,350
1142 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1933 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS & IN-PERSON. Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Five Points
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,477
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1363 sqft
Near convenient transportation locations like I-25, Union Station Light Rail. Also close to numerous hotspots, including Coors Baseball field, Whiskey Bar, Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, and much more. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom units found in a property that boasts a Las Vegas-inspired sports lounge.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
72 Units Available
Five Points
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1119 sqft
NOW OPEN! MOVE-IN TODAY! Canvas is a brand new apartment community providing a lifestyle in tune with the creative side of Denver and the distinct character of Ballpark.
City Guide for Berkley, CO

"I think the Colorado Plateau is the most scenic area in the world - let's begin with that. Not just the United States." - Stewart Udall

Berkley is a census designated spot, located in Adams County, Colorado. With a population of just over 11,000, this community is a part of the larger city of Westminster, CO, and is a suburb of Denver, conveniently located off I-25 and I-76, for easy access into the Denver metro area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Berkley, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Berkley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

