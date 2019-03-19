6670 Lowell Boulevard Unit

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Location~ Clean and Affordable 2 Bedroom with 1 Bath condo in Denver! * New paint, new plank floors in kitchen and private backyard. * Bedrooms and living room are a good size. * Eat-In kitchen with nice sized pantry. * Parking available in front of tri-plex. * Easy access to Hwy 36 and I-76. * Water and sewer are included in the rent. * Sorry, no pets allowed. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application