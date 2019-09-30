6640 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

Must see updated 4 bedroom 2 bath duplex. This two-story home has two bedrooms and a full bath with the Master bedroom on the top floor. The basement also has a separate large living space with two bedrooms and another full bath. Located across the street from Donald Critchfield Sport Complex at Hidden Lake Park with mountain views. New carpet, fresh paint, new countertops in kitchen - book your tour today! **Seeking high quality, long term resident ** We do full background checks to look beyond your credit score with a focus on rental history ** Across the street from Donald Critchfield Sports Complex @ Hidden Lake Park ** Separate dinning area, living room and kitchen ** 1 car detached garage ** Master bedroom with vanity ** Wood burning fireplace ** Good sized kitchen with dishwasher ** Washer/Dryer hookups ** New carpet ** New Paint