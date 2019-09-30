All apartments in Berkley
Last updated September 30 2019

6640 Lowell Boulevard

6640 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6640 Lowell Boulevard, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Must see updated 4 bedroom 2 bath duplex. This two-story home has two bedrooms and a full bath with the Master bedroom on the top floor. The basement also has a separate large living space with two bedrooms and another full bath. Located across the street from Donald Critchfield Sport Complex at Hidden Lake Park with mountain views. New carpet, fresh paint, new countertops in kitchen - book your tour today! **Seeking high quality, long term resident ** We do full background checks to look beyond your credit score with a focus on rental history ** Across the street from Donald Critchfield Sports Complex @ Hidden Lake Park ** Separate dinning area, living room and kitchen ** 1 car detached garage ** Master bedroom with vanity ** Wood burning fireplace ** Good sized kitchen with dishwasher ** Washer/Dryer hookups ** New carpet ** New Paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6640 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
6640 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 6640 Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 6640 Lowell Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6640 Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6640 Lowell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6640 Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6640 Lowell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 6640 Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6640 Lowell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6640 Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6640 Lowell Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6640 Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6640 Lowell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6640 Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6640 Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6640 Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6640 Lowell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6640 Lowell Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6640 Lowell Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
