Berkley, CO
5415 Alcott Street
Last updated March 7 2020 at 6:26 AM

5415 Alcott Street

5415 Alcott St · No Longer Available
Location

5415 Alcott St, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***Beautifully Remodeled Condo 2 bed 1 bath***

-2 bed 1 bath
-completely remodeled
-new flooring, paint, cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lighting, doors, tile and blinds
-modern updates are highly desirable with popular greys and white throughout
-fantastic wood looking floor that is so popular
-great privacy and security as front door to the condo is inside the building
-Private washer and dryer for your unit only provided
-HUGE shared unfenced yard surround the condos that is well maintained
-Plenty of parking for all tenants
-walking distance to the cutest park, Berkeley Hills Park
-Only put Xcel in your name, water is a hard cost of $25 each month paid with rent
-$100 admin fee due upon lease signing

This freshly remodeled condo is beautifully done with the popularly desired finishes of stainless steel, white cabinets and counter tops and grey flooring and walls. A modern but cozy home with 2 bedrooms and a great updated 1 bathroom. The kitchen is heaven with the stainless steel appliance and a ton of counter space plus room for a dinner table. Great size living area.
Quiet neighborhood near Regis University with easy access to I-76, I-70, and only 10 minutes from Downtown Denver.

This is a must see property that will not be available long at this price point.

Call or email to schedule a showing!

Lease Terms

Email inquiry@citylimits5280.com today for a showing!
$100 admin fee due upon lease signing
$48.50 application fee, per applicant
Security deposit = one month's rent
Only Xcel (gas/electric) in your name
Water hard cost of $25 pd with rent each month
Pets negotiable with non-refundable fee & pet rent
Office hours by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

