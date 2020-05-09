All apartments in Berkley
5341 King Court
Last updated May 9 2020

5341 King Court

5341 King Court · No Longer Available
Location

5341 King Court, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Updated 2BD, 1BA Home with Private Fenced Backyard and 1-Car Garage - Phenomenally located in a charming neighborhood steps from Regis University, and near the Highlands, Olde Town Arvada, as well as Downtown Denver. The interior is updated throughout, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a tile backsplash in the bathroom. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56q5PldX288&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $30 monthly fee covering water and sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5687084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 King Court have any available units?
5341 King Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 5341 King Court have?
Some of 5341 King Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 King Court currently offering any rent specials?
5341 King Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 King Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5341 King Court is pet friendly.
Does 5341 King Court offer parking?
Yes, 5341 King Court offers parking.
Does 5341 King Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5341 King Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 King Court have a pool?
No, 5341 King Court does not have a pool.
Does 5341 King Court have accessible units?
No, 5341 King Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 King Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5341 King Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5341 King Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5341 King Court does not have units with air conditioning.

