Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

5335 Federal Blvd. Adams County

5335 Federal Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5335 Federal Boulevard, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1947 Old World Charm - This 3 bedroom, 1bath ranch home has oak floors in the dining room and kitchen area along with refinished cabinets, upgraded fixtures and upgraded appliances in the kitchen. Brand new carpet in all other areas of the home and a fresh coat of paint! Front porch and side patio off the kitchen along with a large yard situated on a secluded lot with ample parking. Easy access to downtown and conveniently located near I-76 and I-70. Initial contract term is for 6 months.

Advertise rent is the discounted. Pets O.K. upon approval. A non refundable pet fee is required and pet rent.

You can ask for Jessica 303-444-Rent (7368)
Located Federal and 53rd.

To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.

(RLNE4447909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

