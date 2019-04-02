5335 Federal Blvd. Adams County

Amenities

1947 Old World Charm - This 3 bedroom, 1bath ranch home has oak floors in the dining room and kitchen area along with refinished cabinets, upgraded fixtures and upgraded appliances in the kitchen. Brand new carpet in all other areas of the home and a fresh coat of paint! Front porch and side patio off the kitchen along with a large yard situated on a secluded lot with ample parking. Easy access to downtown and conveniently located near I-76 and I-70. Initial contract term is for 6 months.



Advertise rent is the discounted. Pets O.K. upon approval. A non refundable pet fee is required and pet rent.



You can ask for Jessica 303-444-Rent (7368)

Located Federal and 53rd.



