Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house only a few blocks from Regis University. Home is very accommodating for roommates with lots of bedrooms, plenty of parking, and a finished basement great for entertaining company. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Pamela Brinkerhoff 720-789-8981 or email pamela@woodruffpm.com.