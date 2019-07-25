All apartments in Berkley
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

5255 Raleigh St

5255 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

5255 Raleigh Street, Berkley, CO 80212
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Ranch Home in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. - This house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located at Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. The house recently had fresh new paint it also features a nice kitchen. There is driveway access on the side of the house going to the garage. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home.

Quick access to I-70, I-25, airport and close to Regis University and I-70 and much more

The house is now ready for a new tenant.

*Rent is $1900 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1825 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minumum of 1 Year Lease
* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.
No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.
* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.
* Application fee per adult $30. All adults must complete the application
* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420
* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)
* Tenant pays all utilities. (Water, Gas, Electricity, Stormwater etc.)
* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit

For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed ($ 3725, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
7. Credit Score of adults.

*Note:
Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject for approval the application fee is nonrefundable. We will prioritize applicant who can move in as soon as possible.

text 336-715-3825

Introduction video from the owner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4844248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 Raleigh St have any available units?
5255 Raleigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
Is 5255 Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
5255 Raleigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 Raleigh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5255 Raleigh St is pet friendly.
Does 5255 Raleigh St offer parking?
Yes, 5255 Raleigh St offers parking.
Does 5255 Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5255 Raleigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 Raleigh St have a pool?
No, 5255 Raleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 5255 Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 5255 Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5255 Raleigh St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5255 Raleigh St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5255 Raleigh St does not have units with air conditioning.
