Last updated September 23 2019 at 4:41 PM

3453 W 65th Ave

3453 W 65th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3453 W 65th Ave, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This charming town home has new carpet and paint throughout. You enter the home to an open living room with a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings that flow towards the dining room and kitchen areas which are equipped with newer countertops. Near the dining area you can enjoy a private wooden patio deck overlooking a small yard. Upstairs holds two bedrooms including the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. In the basement you will find the third bedroom and a separate large storage area. This amazing home is equipped with a single car attached garage. Take a tour today! * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application * The rent includes the water, sewer, and trash. * Sorry no pets allowed Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 W 65th Ave have any available units?
3453 W 65th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 3453 W 65th Ave have?
Some of 3453 W 65th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 W 65th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3453 W 65th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 W 65th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3453 W 65th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 3453 W 65th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3453 W 65th Ave offers parking.
Does 3453 W 65th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3453 W 65th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 W 65th Ave have a pool?
No, 3453 W 65th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3453 W 65th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3453 W 65th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 W 65th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3453 W 65th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3453 W 65th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3453 W 65th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
