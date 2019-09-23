3453 W 65th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

This charming town home has new carpet and paint throughout. You enter the home to an open living room with a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings that flow towards the dining room and kitchen areas which are equipped with newer countertops. Near the dining area you can enjoy a private wooden patio deck overlooking a small yard. Upstairs holds two bedrooms including the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. In the basement you will find the third bedroom and a separate large storage area. This amazing home is equipped with a single car attached garage. Take a tour today! * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application * The rent includes the water, sewer, and trash. * Sorry no pets allowed Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com