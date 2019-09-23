3453 W 65th Ave

Amenities
This charming town home has new carpet and paint throughout. You enter the home to an open living room with a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings that flow towards the dining room and kitchen areas which are equipped with newer countertops. Near the dining area you can enjoy a private wooden patio deck overlooking a small yard. Upstairs holds two bedrooms including the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. In the basement you will find the third bedroom and a separate large storage area. This amazing home is equipped with a single car attached garage. Take a tour today! * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application * The rent includes the water, sewer, and trash. * Sorry no pets allowed Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com