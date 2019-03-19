3432 W 66th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. Â www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-in * Updated kitchen countertops and white cabinets * Eat-In kitchen * Updated light fixtures * Spacious living roomÂ * Washer/ dryer hook-ups * Clean and affordable * Parking spaces in front of condo * No pets allowed * 2 Blocks to Splashland Water Park! * Easy Access to Hwy-36 and I-76 * Call Now! Â This Won't Last Long!