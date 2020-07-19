All apartments in Arvada
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9653 W. 74th Way

9653 W 74th Way · No Longer Available
Location

9653 W 74th Way, Arvada, CO 80005
Club Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
garage
4 Bedroom 3 bath, over 2000 sq. ft. new carpet! Tri level in Arvada - Beautiful and spacious Arvada home with 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, two family rooms, new carpet through out and a 2 car attached garage.

Tri-level with finished basement. Main level features: Spacious living-room, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave and eating space. Upper level features: Master bedroom with master bath, two additional bedrooms, full bath off the hall. The lower level features: family room with fireplace, sun-room, fourth bedroom, and bathroom. The basement is finished with second family room/game room, laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Also included is all new carpet through-out, two car garage, storage shed, 6 ft privacy fence and mature landscaping, behind walking trails and over 2000 finished square feet

The rent for the home is $2295.00 , the deposit is $2000.00 (WAC)and $ 40.00 application fee per applicant 18 years of age.

Call Ruby or text 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com for a showing
No pets, Evictions or Section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4403201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9653 W. 74th Way have any available units?
9653 W. 74th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9653 W. 74th Way have?
Some of 9653 W. 74th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9653 W. 74th Way currently offering any rent specials?
9653 W. 74th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9653 W. 74th Way pet-friendly?
No, 9653 W. 74th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 9653 W. 74th Way offer parking?
Yes, 9653 W. 74th Way offers parking.
Does 9653 W. 74th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9653 W. 74th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9653 W. 74th Way have a pool?
No, 9653 W. 74th Way does not have a pool.
Does 9653 W. 74th Way have accessible units?
No, 9653 W. 74th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9653 W. 74th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9653 W. 74th Way has units with dishwashers.
