9653 W. 74th Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room on-site laundry garage

4 Bedroom 3 bath, over 2000 sq. ft. new carpet! Tri level in Arvada - Beautiful and spacious Arvada home with 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, two family rooms, new carpet through out and a 2 car attached garage.



Tri-level with finished basement. Main level features: Spacious living-room, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave and eating space. Upper level features: Master bedroom with master bath, two additional bedrooms, full bath off the hall. The lower level features: family room with fireplace, sun-room, fourth bedroom, and bathroom. The basement is finished with second family room/game room, laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Also included is all new carpet through-out, two car garage, storage shed, 6 ft privacy fence and mature landscaping, behind walking trails and over 2000 finished square feet



The rent for the home is $2295.00 , the deposit is $2000.00 (WAC)and $ 40.00 application fee per applicant 18 years of age.



Call Ruby or text 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com for a showing

No pets, Evictions or Section 8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4403201)