Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

9613 W 57th Pl

9613 West 57th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9613 West 57th Place, Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Plaza Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Charming Fully Renovated Ranch - Old Town Arvada - Property Id: 185900

Charming 1950's ranch, fully renovated in the last 5 years, right near the heart of Old Town Arvada! It's updated modern farmhouse exterior makes for a warm and inviting home along with an open concept kitchen that's been completely redone just this past summer. The spacious backyard has an expansive patio, large firepit, beautiful landscaping and a 12' privacy fence creating a unique oasis to relax in. The 3 bedrooms are well appointed and the living room space connects to the dining and kitchen spaces creating the perfect venue for entertaining. This truly is a well loved and well cared for home! No smoking. No cats are allowed, up to 2 animals are allowed on case by case basis for an additional monthly fee dependent on type of animal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185900
Property Id 185900

(RLNE5366186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 W 57th Pl have any available units?
9613 W 57th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9613 W 57th Pl have?
Some of 9613 W 57th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9613 W 57th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9613 W 57th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 W 57th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9613 W 57th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9613 W 57th Pl offer parking?
No, 9613 W 57th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 9613 W 57th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9613 W 57th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 W 57th Pl have a pool?
No, 9613 W 57th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9613 W 57th Pl have accessible units?
No, 9613 W 57th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 W 57th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9613 W 57th Pl has units with dishwashers.

