9613 W 57th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Charming Fully Renovated Ranch - Old Town Arvada - Property Id: 185900



Charming 1950's ranch, fully renovated in the last 5 years, right near the heart of Old Town Arvada! It's updated modern farmhouse exterior makes for a warm and inviting home along with an open concept kitchen that's been completely redone just this past summer. The spacious backyard has an expansive patio, large firepit, beautiful landscaping and a 12' privacy fence creating a unique oasis to relax in. The 3 bedrooms are well appointed and the living room space connects to the dining and kitchen spaces creating the perfect venue for entertaining. This truly is a well loved and well cared for home! No smoking. No cats are allowed, up to 2 animals are allowed on case by case basis for an additional monthly fee dependent on type of animal.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185900

Property Id 185900



(RLNE5366186)