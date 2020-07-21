8695 W 51ST AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 10/01/19 Close to downtown and skiing - Property Id: 144720



A little bit of country in the city. Beautiful home needs a single tenant to rent a room while owners are helping family in another state. Tenant will have whole property to themselves while only paying for a room. Comes fully furnished.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144720p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5079047)