8695 W 51ST AVE

8695 West 51st Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002 I-70 Corridor
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
carpet
Property Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Close to downtown and skiing - Property Id: 144720
A little bit of country in the city. Beautiful home needs a single tenant to rent a room while owners are helping family in another state. Tenant will have whole property to themselves while only paying for a room. Comes fully furnished. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144720p Property Id 144720
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
