Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

8525 Union Circle

8525 Union Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Union Circle, Arvada, CO 80005
Lakecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8525 Union Circle Available 07/10/19 Updated Home Near Standley Lake - *Showings begin 7/6* This multi-level home checks all the boxes. Walk into an open floor plan with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Living room, dining space, and kitchen on main. Step down into another living area with gas fireplace. From there, step outside to your private, fenced in oasis or continue down another level where you will find a fourth bedroom and half bath. From the main floor head upstairs to three bedrooms including a master suite with private bath and stunning views of the lake and mountains. A second full bath rounds off this floor. The large fenced in yard has a two-tiered deck, storage shed, and plenty of garden space. The proximity to Standley Lake Park can't be beat. Hiking, fishing, boating, and don't forget to check out the bald eagles! A+ schools, quiet neighborhood, family-friendly; this home really does have it all.

(RLNE4980979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 Union Circle have any available units?
8525 Union Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8525 Union Circle have?
Some of 8525 Union Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 Union Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Union Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Union Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8525 Union Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8525 Union Circle offer parking?
No, 8525 Union Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8525 Union Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 Union Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Union Circle have a pool?
No, 8525 Union Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8525 Union Circle have accessible units?
No, 8525 Union Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Union Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8525 Union Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
