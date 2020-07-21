Amenities

8525 Union Circle Available 07/10/19 Updated Home Near Standley Lake - *Showings begin 7/6* This multi-level home checks all the boxes. Walk into an open floor plan with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Living room, dining space, and kitchen on main. Step down into another living area with gas fireplace. From there, step outside to your private, fenced in oasis or continue down another level where you will find a fourth bedroom and half bath. From the main floor head upstairs to three bedrooms including a master suite with private bath and stunning views of the lake and mountains. A second full bath rounds off this floor. The large fenced in yard has a two-tiered deck, storage shed, and plenty of garden space. The proximity to Standley Lake Park can't be beat. Hiking, fishing, boating, and don't forget to check out the bald eagles! A+ schools, quiet neighborhood, family-friendly; this home really does have it all.



(RLNE4980979)