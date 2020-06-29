All apartments in Arvada
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

8119 W 54th Place

8119 West 54th Place
Location

8119 West 54th Place, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed Townhouse Near Old Town Arvada - You will love this cute Townhouse in the Weeping Willow community. Blocks from Old Town Arvada, RTD, shops and eateries!
The unit has been freshly painted, New carpets and both baths have been completely renovated. New cabinets in the kitchen, hardwoods on the main floor.
Fireplace and 2 reserved parking spots.
Small fenced yard included and washer/dryer in the unit. So cute. Don't miss this opportunity to live maintenance free!
Air Conditioning too!
NO MARIJUANA * NO SMOKING
Book a showing today!

(RLNE4967358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8119 W 54th Place have any available units?
8119 W 54th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8119 W 54th Place have?
Some of 8119 W 54th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8119 W 54th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8119 W 54th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8119 W 54th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8119 W 54th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8119 W 54th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8119 W 54th Place offers parking.
Does 8119 W 54th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8119 W 54th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8119 W 54th Place have a pool?
No, 8119 W 54th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8119 W 54th Place have accessible units?
No, 8119 W 54th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8119 W 54th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8119 W 54th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
