8119 W 54th Place

2 Bed Townhouse Near Old Town Arvada - You will love this cute Townhouse in the Weeping Willow community. Blocks from Old Town Arvada, RTD, shops and eateries!

The unit has been freshly painted, New carpets and both baths have been completely renovated. New cabinets in the kitchen, hardwoods on the main floor.

Fireplace and 2 reserved parking spots.

Small fenced yard included and washer/dryer in the unit. So cute. Don't miss this opportunity to live maintenance free!

Air Conditioning too!

NO MARIJUANA * NO SMOKING

Book a showing today!



