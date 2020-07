Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities pool tennis court

Main Level Condo! - Main level, ranch style condo offering 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen with all major appliances, nice dining area and large living room with gas log fireplace and wood floors. W/D hookups in the unit. Water, trash and sewer are included in the rent as well. Located in a quiet complex just minutes from major shopping. This community offers tennis and a community pool. -



(RLNE2228260)