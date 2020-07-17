Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool bbq/grill

6901 W 87th Way #303 Available 08/22/20 6901 W 87th Way #303 - You’ll feel right at home in this great unit. The custom paint is done in rich new neutrals, and newer carpet and flooring add to the warm ambiance. This townhome definitely says “high-end”.



There is an attached storage unit and a carport for your use. There is also a fenced, front patio that is large enough for your BBQ grill and patio furniture. You’ll find plenty of green-space to enjoy, walking paths, and Lake Arbor Golf Course practically at your doorstep. The community has two outdoor swimming pools, one of which is less than a block away.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



These photos and video are from 2017, but still a good representation.



Currently, this home is occupied.



Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.



