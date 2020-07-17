All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6901 W 87th Way #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6901 W 87th Way #303
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6901 W 87th Way #303

6901 West 87th Way · (303) 961-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

6901 West 87th Way, Arvada, CO 80003
Arbor Green Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6901 W 87th Way #303 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,825

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
6901 W 87th Way #303 Available 08/22/20 6901 W 87th Way #303 - You’ll feel right at home in this great unit. The custom paint is done in rich new neutrals, and newer carpet and flooring add to the warm ambiance. This townhome definitely says “high-end”.

There is an attached storage unit and a carport for your use. There is also a fenced, front patio that is large enough for your BBQ grill and patio furniture. You’ll find plenty of green-space to enjoy, walking paths, and Lake Arbor Golf Course practically at your doorstep. The community has two outdoor swimming pools, one of which is less than a block away.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

These photos and video are from 2017, but still a good representation.

***
Currently, this home is occupied.

Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.

(RLNE2464211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 W 87th Way #303 have any available units?
6901 W 87th Way #303 has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 W 87th Way #303 have?
Some of 6901 W 87th Way #303's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 W 87th Way #303 currently offering any rent specials?
6901 W 87th Way #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 W 87th Way #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6901 W 87th Way #303 is pet friendly.
Does 6901 W 87th Way #303 offer parking?
Yes, 6901 W 87th Way #303 offers parking.
Does 6901 W 87th Way #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 W 87th Way #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 W 87th Way #303 have a pool?
Yes, 6901 W 87th Way #303 has a pool.
Does 6901 W 87th Way #303 have accessible units?
No, 6901 W 87th Way #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 W 87th Way #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 W 87th Way #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6901 W 87th Way #303?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity