6872 W 56th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub yoga

One Bedroom Arvada- Great Access to Bicycle Trails - Property Id: 260556



One of four total available one bedroom floor plans at property; Many ready for May move ins.



Modern living: Thoughtfully crafted finishes and open layouts with oversized windows showcasing exceptional views of our Arvada neighborhood. Walking Distance To Historic Olde Town & Light Rail Station. Adjacent To Neighborhood Park & Walking Trails.



FEEL THE DIFFERENCE!

Indoor Basketball Court, Bike, Ski & Snowboard Repair Station, Saltwater Pool w/ Cabanas, Yoga & Spin Rooms, 24hr fitness center, Outdoor Kitchen w/ Pizza Oven, HD Golf, Hockey, Football & Baseball Simulator, 24-Hour Package Accessibility. Electric Car Charging, LEED Silver Certified, Dog Wash + Park



Gas Ranges, LED Lighting, Walk-In Closets, Balconies/Patios, Quartz Countertops, Direct Access Garages*, Washer & Dryer, Ceiling Fans, Stainless Steel Appliances, Under Cabinet & Pendant Lighting, Oversized Windows with European Roller Shades (* select apts).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260556

Property Id 260556



(RLNE5701782)