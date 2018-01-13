Amenities

6721 Quay Ct Available 04/25/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed House for Rent in Arvada - This amazing 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house is available to rent starting 4/25/2020!



Lovely layout, very Spacious including a large kitchen with plenty of storage. Plus it includes A/C, 1 car attached garage and lots of storage. Newer carpet and paint!



Very unique location. Located near Wadsworth and I-70 in a nice, quiet community with mature landscaping! Very close to several parks, lakes, and golf courses. Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, schools, and more.



Rent: $2,200/month

Dogs negotiable. No section 8.



To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321 or 303-900-5144



For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495



https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/



