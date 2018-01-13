All apartments in Arvada
6721 Quay Ct

6721 Quay Court · No Longer Available
Location

6721 Quay Court, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6721 Quay Ct Available 04/25/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed House for Rent in Arvada - This amazing 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house is available to rent starting 4/25/2020!

Lovely layout, very Spacious including a large kitchen with plenty of storage. Plus it includes A/C, 1 car attached garage and lots of storage. Newer carpet and paint!

Very unique location. Located near Wadsworth and I-70 in a nice, quiet community with mature landscaping! Very close to several parks, lakes, and golf courses. Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, schools, and more.

Rent: $2,200/month
Dogs negotiable. No section 8.

To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321 or 303-900-5144

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

(RLNE2489245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Quay Ct have any available units?
6721 Quay Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6721 Quay Ct have?
Some of 6721 Quay Ct's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 Quay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Quay Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Quay Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6721 Quay Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6721 Quay Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6721 Quay Ct offers parking.
Does 6721 Quay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6721 Quay Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Quay Ct have a pool?
No, 6721 Quay Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6721 Quay Ct have accessible units?
No, 6721 Quay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Quay Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6721 Quay Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

