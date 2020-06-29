All apartments in Arvada
6690 W. 84th Way # 28

6690 W 84th Way · No Longer Available
Location

6690 W 84th Way, Arvada, CO 80003
Lake Arbor Fairways

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
community garden
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious & Gorgeous Townhome in Golf Course Community-Great Amenities!! - Don't miss this opportunity to reside in a beautiful Golf Course Community-This large & beautiful 2 bedroom town home is ready for you to come home to!

This large town home is over 1,400 sqft of living space with Double Master suites including full baths, two Huge master bedrooms, thick cozy carpets, lots of storage, upgraded appliances, and multiple living spaces upstairs and down. The lower level has a closet & a bathroom for that extra Den, Office, or Bedroom.

This is an end unit with a yard, new patio, storage unit, & Is a great living space indoors & out.

This open dining room opens through French doors to a fenced-in patio and large deck area that provides a private way to enjoy relaxing outside your home. The covered carport walks you directly into your living space.

Walking distance to the pool, parks, golf, or shopping or more. Close to everything great that Old Town Arvada and North Denver living has to offer!

Just a 15 minute car ride to downtown, the foothills, and mountains! Close to hwy 36.

Don't hesitate this one will go fast

Included Community Features:

Pool
Tennis Courts
Basketball Courts
Trash Removal
Snow Removal
Clubhouse
Community Garden

Small pets ok w/additional pet deposit and $50 additional rent per month. (please no pit bulls, rotts, dobermans, chows)

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.

To schedule a showing-you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com, Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

You can also call 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing or text 303-525-0462.

If you need additional assistance please call 303-233-3976.

(RLNE3713680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 have any available units?
6690 W. 84th Way # 28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 have?
Some of 6690 W. 84th Way # 28's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 currently offering any rent specials?
6690 W. 84th Way # 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 is pet friendly.
Does 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 offer parking?
Yes, 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 offers parking.
Does 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 have a pool?
Yes, 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 has a pool.
Does 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 have accessible units?
No, 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6690 W. 84th Way # 28 does not have units with dishwashers.
