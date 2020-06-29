6690 W. 84th Way # 28

Amenities

Spacious & Gorgeous Townhome in Golf Course Community-Great Amenities!! - Don't miss this opportunity to reside in a beautiful Golf Course Community-This large & beautiful 2 bedroom town home is ready for you to come home to!



This large town home is over 1,400 sqft of living space with Double Master suites including full baths, two Huge master bedrooms, thick cozy carpets, lots of storage, upgraded appliances, and multiple living spaces upstairs and down. The lower level has a closet & a bathroom for that extra Den, Office, or Bedroom.



This is an end unit with a yard, new patio, storage unit, & Is a great living space indoors & out.



This open dining room opens through French doors to a fenced-in patio and large deck area that provides a private way to enjoy relaxing outside your home. The covered carport walks you directly into your living space.



Walking distance to the pool, parks, golf, or shopping or more. Close to everything great that Old Town Arvada and North Denver living has to offer!



Just a 15 minute car ride to downtown, the foothills, and mountains! Close to hwy 36.



Don't hesitate this one will go fast



Included Community Features:



Pool

Tennis Courts

Basketball Courts

Trash Removal

Snow Removal

Clubhouse

Community Garden



Small pets ok w/additional pet deposit and $50 additional rent per month. (please no pit bulls, rotts, dobermans, chows)



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.



To schedule a showing-you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com, Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



You can also call 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing or text 303-525-0462.



If you need additional assistance please call 303-233-3976.



