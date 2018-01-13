All apartments in Arvada
Arvada, CO
6625 W 84th Cir
6625 W 84th Cir

6625 West 84th Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6625 West 84th Circle, Arvada, CO 80003
Lake Arbor Fairways

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available Aug 1st!! Come take a look at this Cozy 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! This great Townhome Features 2 Master Bedrooms each with Full Baths and Vaulted Ceilings, Dinning area, Living Room with Fireplace, Balcony and an Attached 1 Car Garage with a Laundry Room and Washer and Dryer Included. This Complex has a Swimming Pook, Basketball Court and Tennis Court. Close to Shopping, Dinning, Entertainment and More. PETS WELCOME with a $300 NON-REFUDABLE PET DEPOSIT and OWNER'S OK. Monthly Rent is $1850 + $7.00 P&R fee/month. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $55 App fee per adult 18 and over, one time $150 Admin Fee. Qualifications 600+ credit score, 3X rent income and good standing rental history and background check required. Longer term lease preferred. Call Gina today for a showing at (720) 447-8844 You don't want to miss out on this beauty. Listed By Renters Warehouse. CURRENT TENANTS LIVING IN HOME PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 W 84th Cir have any available units?
6625 W 84th Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6625 W 84th Cir have?
Some of 6625 W 84th Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 W 84th Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6625 W 84th Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 W 84th Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6625 W 84th Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6625 W 84th Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6625 W 84th Cir does offer parking.
Does 6625 W 84th Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6625 W 84th Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 W 84th Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6625 W 84th Cir has a pool.
Does 6625 W 84th Cir have accessible units?
No, 6625 W 84th Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 W 84th Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6625 W 84th Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
