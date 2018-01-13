6625 W 84th Cir

Amenities

Available Aug 1st!! Come take a look at this Cozy 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! This great Townhome Features 2 Master Bedrooms each with Full Baths and Vaulted Ceilings, Dinning area, Living Room with Fireplace, Balcony and an Attached 1 Car Garage with a Laundry Room and Washer and Dryer Included. This Complex has a Swimming Pook, Basketball Court and Tennis Court. Close to Shopping, Dinning, Entertainment and More. PETS WELCOME with a $300 NON-REFUDABLE PET DEPOSIT and OWNER'S OK. Monthly Rent is $1850 + $7.00 P&R fee/month. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $55 App fee per adult 18 and over, one time $150 Admin Fee. Qualifications 600+ credit score, 3X rent income and good standing rental history and background check required. Longer term lease preferred. Call Gina today for a showing at (720) 447-8844 You don't want to miss out on this beauty. Listed By Renters Warehouse. CURRENT TENANTS LIVING IN HOME PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPT.