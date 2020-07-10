6346 Wolff Street

Amenities

NOW AVAILABLE Updated 2 story home w/ 3BD / 3BA with full open basement, 2 car garage, located in Arvada. hardwood, Stainless Steel refrigerator, range; microwave & newer windows. Great neighborhood, fenced back yard with concrete patio. Central A/C, Sprinkler system. Home is within walking distance to light rail. Close to I-70: I-36 for easy access to downtown and the mountains. 5 minutes away from Trendy Downtown Arvada. Restaurants, Movie theater. King Soopers, Restaurants, Ace hardware, movie theater plus other shopping within walking distance (64th &Sheraton). Tenant is responsible for Xcel Energy, Water & caring for the yard. There is an HOA paid by the owner. Non Smoking home. No pets are allowed inside or out. First months rent and security deposit (equal to one month's rent) is due upon signing the contract). Each prospective tenant must submit an individual rental application AND complete a background and credit check ($40 non refundable application fee, each different last name). Applicants must meet certain rental requirements including but not limited to income/ job verification, rental history and reference contracts, credit report, and background checks. Rent is subject to change prior to leasing but will remain fixed for the agreed-upon term of contract. Tenants are required to buy renters' insurance. In accordance with Section 3604(c) of the Federal Fair Housing Act, no preference will be given in regards to Race or Color, National Origin, Religion, Sex, Familial Status, and/or Handicap / Disability. Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Tenant responsible for gas / electric / water / yard care. Owner pays HOA.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.