Arvada, CO
6346 Wolff Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6346 Wolff Street

6346 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

6346 Wolff Street, Arvada, CO 80003

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
media room
NOW AVAILABLE Updated 2 story home w/ 3BD / 3BA with full open basement, 2 car garage, located in Arvada. hardwood, Stainless Steel refrigerator, range; microwave & newer windows. Great neighborhood, fenced back yard with concrete patio. Central A/C, Sprinkler system. Home is within walking distance to light rail. Close to I-70: I-36 for easy access to downtown and the mountains. 5 minutes away from Trendy Downtown Arvada. Restaurants, Movie theater. King Soopers, Restaurants, Ace hardware, movie theater plus other shopping within walking distance (64th &Sheraton). Tenant is responsible for Xcel Energy, Water & caring for the yard. There is an HOA paid by the owner. Non Smoking home. No pets are allowed inside or out. First months rent and security deposit (equal to one month's rent) is due upon signing the contract). Each prospective tenant must submit an individual rental application AND complete a background and credit check ($40 non refundable application fee, each different last name). Applicants must meet certain rental requirements including but not limited to income/ job verification, rental history and reference contracts, credit report, and background checks. Rent is subject to change prior to leasing but will remain fixed for the agreed-upon term of contract. Tenants are required to buy renters' insurance. In accordance with Section 3604(c) of the Federal Fair Housing Act, no preference will be given in regards to Race or Color, National Origin, Religion, Sex, Familial Status, and/or Handicap / Disability. Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Tenant responsible for gas / electric / water / yard care. Owner pays HOA.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6346 Wolff Street have any available units?
6346 Wolff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6346 Wolff Street have?
Some of 6346 Wolff Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6346 Wolff Street currently offering any rent specials?
6346 Wolff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6346 Wolff Street pet-friendly?
No, 6346 Wolff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6346 Wolff Street offer parking?
Yes, 6346 Wolff Street offers parking.
Does 6346 Wolff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6346 Wolff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6346 Wolff Street have a pool?
No, 6346 Wolff Street does not have a pool.
Does 6346 Wolff Street have accessible units?
Yes, 6346 Wolff Street has accessible units.
Does 6346 Wolff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6346 Wolff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
