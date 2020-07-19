All apartments in Arvada
Arvada, CO
6044 West 62nd Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6044 West 62nd Place

6044 West 62nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6044 West 62nd Avenue, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arvada will welcome you with 2,028 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, spacious cabinets, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a gorgeous backyard view from the dining area and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an oversized detached 2 car garage. Nearby are biking/ walking trails and shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-76.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

**Sign a 6 month lease at a rate of $2075 per month or a 16-18 month lease at $2175 per month!**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6044 West 62nd Place have any available units?
6044 West 62nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 6044 West 62nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
6044 West 62nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6044 West 62nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 6044 West 62nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6044 West 62nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 6044 West 62nd Place offers parking.
Does 6044 West 62nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6044 West 62nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6044 West 62nd Place have a pool?
No, 6044 West 62nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 6044 West 62nd Place have accessible units?
No, 6044 West 62nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6044 West 62nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6044 West 62nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6044 West 62nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6044 West 62nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
