6044 West 62nd Place

This stunning 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arvada will welcome you with 2,028 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, spacious cabinets, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a gorgeous backyard view from the dining area and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an oversized detached 2 car garage. Nearby are biking/ walking trails and shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-76.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



**Sign a 6 month lease at a rate of $2075 per month or a 16-18 month lease at $2175 per month!**



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



