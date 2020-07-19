All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:54 AM

6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F

6011 Yarrow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6011 Yarrow Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Oberon East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
You will absolutely love this beautifully remodeled, 1353 sf, ground level and finished basement condo! Located in a convenient Arvada location, you will enjoy a cozy wood-burning fireplace, private backyard, and off-street parking.

The Main floor has a living room, dining/kitchen, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and full bath with all new Pergo flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms.
There is a sliding glass door in the master bedroom that leads to the backyard patio.
The lower level also has brand new carpeting with a 3rd bedroom, office/family room, and storage area. There is 3/4 bathroom and laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer.

Three major interstate highways and the RTD Light Rail system are minutes away, thus you have easy access to the larger Denver metropolitan region, foothills of the Rocky Mountains and the Denver International Airport. There are thousands of acres of nearby parks and open spaces. Historic Olde Town Arvada (listed on the National Register of Historic Places) is a 10 minute walk away and offers eclectic shopping and dining experiences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F have any available units?
6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F have?
Some of 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F offers parking.
Does 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F have a pool?
No, 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F have accessible units?
No, 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College