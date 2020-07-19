6011 Yarrow Street - 1, Unit F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

You will absolutely love this beautifully remodeled, 1353 sf, ground level and finished basement condo! Located in a convenient Arvada location, you will enjoy a cozy wood-burning fireplace, private backyard, and off-street parking.



The Main floor has a living room, dining/kitchen, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and full bath with all new Pergo flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms.

There is a sliding glass door in the master bedroom that leads to the backyard patio.

The lower level also has brand new carpeting with a 3rd bedroom, office/family room, and storage area. There is 3/4 bathroom and laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer.



Three major interstate highways and the RTD Light Rail system are minutes away, thus you have easy access to the larger Denver metropolitan region, foothills of the Rocky Mountains and the Denver International Airport. There are thousands of acres of nearby parks and open spaces. Historic Olde Town Arvada (listed on the National Register of Historic Places) is a 10 minute walk away and offers eclectic shopping and dining experiences.