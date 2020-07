Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly parking on-site laundry

Pursuing Perfection Outstanding price, quality, and service are what you will find at 52nd Market place! Where we offer comfort and convenience with our amenities: 24 Hour fitness center, furnished clubroom with cable and wireless services, business center, beautifully landscaped sitting areas, and sparkling swimming pool. We are located just minutes form I-70, and footsteps from shopping. RelaxК youђre always at home at 52nd Marketplace.