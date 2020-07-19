16830 East Peakview Place

Amenities

This breathtaking 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in Ballantrae will welcome you with 4,500 square feet of living space!



The immaculate kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy gas-burning fireplace, a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage, which includes an electronic charging station.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or garden. There is also a large back patio, which is great for entertaining, and a small pond. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Arapahoe Library. Also nearby are Highridge Park, Golden Corral, Cheddars, AMC Theatres, Homegoods, Marshalls, 24 Hour Fitness, Sprouts Farmers Market, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Buckley Rd or Parker Rd.



Nearby schools include Fox Hollow Elementary School, Liberty Middle School, and Grandview High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash recycling.



