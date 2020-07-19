All apartments in Arapahoe County
Home
/
Arapahoe County, CO
/
16830 East Peakview Place
Last updated July 16 2020 at 8:50 PM

16830 East Peakview Place

16830 East Peakview Place · No Longer Available
Location

16830 East Peakview Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80016
The Farm at Arapahoe County

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
media room
This breathtaking 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in Ballantrae will welcome you with 4,500 square feet of living space!

The immaculate kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy gas-burning fireplace, a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage, which includes an electronic charging station.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or garden. There is also a large back patio, which is great for entertaining, and a small pond. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Arapahoe Library. Also nearby are Highridge Park, Golden Corral, Cheddars, AMC Theatres, Homegoods, Marshalls, 24 Hour Fitness, Sprouts Farmers Market, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Buckley Rd or Parker Rd.

Nearby schools include Fox Hollow Elementary School, Liberty Middle School, and Grandview High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16830 East Peakview Place have any available units?
16830 East Peakview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 16830 East Peakview Place have?
Some of 16830 East Peakview Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16830 East Peakview Place currently offering any rent specials?
16830 East Peakview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16830 East Peakview Place pet-friendly?
No, 16830 East Peakview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arapahoe County.
Does 16830 East Peakview Place offer parking?
Yes, 16830 East Peakview Place offers parking.
Does 16830 East Peakview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16830 East Peakview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16830 East Peakview Place have a pool?
No, 16830 East Peakview Place does not have a pool.
Does 16830 East Peakview Place have accessible units?
No, 16830 East Peakview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16830 East Peakview Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16830 East Peakview Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16830 East Peakview Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16830 East Peakview Place has units with air conditioning.
